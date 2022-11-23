Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Accenture by 244.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 305,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,913,000 after purchasing an additional 217,151 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Accenture by 18.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.94. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

