Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.08. 23,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,798. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.34. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

