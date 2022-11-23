Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.14

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.14 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 61.60 ($0.73). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 28,250 shares changing hands.

Accsys Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.14 million and a P/E ratio of -371.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

