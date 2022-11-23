Ace Cash (ACEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $100.54 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $100.54 million and $1,776.67 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00003051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.50212314 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,205.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

