Adshares (ADS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $538,382.94

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00008481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.79 million and approximately $538,382.94 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006061 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,471 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

