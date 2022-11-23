AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ADTH opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 123.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 282.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 32.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

