AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management trimmed its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,770. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.78.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

