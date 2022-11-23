Aion Market Cap Tops $14.91 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $638,527.58 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00125258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00233210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059219 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

