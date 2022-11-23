Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 1.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Airbnb worth $364,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 828,337 shares of company stock valued at $93,790,105 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.