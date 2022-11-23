Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $237.16 million and $1,483.28 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.30 or 0.08679568 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00468117 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.96 or 0.28720894 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

