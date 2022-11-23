Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.30

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.30 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35.30 ($0.42), with a volume of 20204924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.90 ($0.72).

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.71) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.54) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

