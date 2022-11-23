Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.74 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $89.40 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.97 or 0.01821812 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012913 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00034545 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00044070 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.01695711 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.