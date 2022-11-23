Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.0897 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $89.70 million and $1.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

