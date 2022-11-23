Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $89.70 million and $1.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.01821017 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013074 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00034757 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00044007 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.40 or 0.01705751 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

