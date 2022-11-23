Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Raised to GBX 530 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance
LON:AFM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 472.50 ($5.59). 226,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,231. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,750.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 495.61 ($5.86).
About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
