Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Raised to GBX 530 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

LON:AFM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 472.50 ($5.59). 226,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,231. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,750.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 495.61 ($5.86).

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

