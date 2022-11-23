AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 81,421 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 251.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

