AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

