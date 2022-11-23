AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 344.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $179.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $203.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.