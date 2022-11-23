AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.