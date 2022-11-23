Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,600 shares of company stock worth $494,426. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.