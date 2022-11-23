Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,600 shares of company stock worth $494,426. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

