Altus Power (AMPS) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Altus Power to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.27% 4.34% 0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -341.83 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 0.97

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altus Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altus Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 583 3471 3229 64 2.38

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.40%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s rivals have a beta of -0.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power rivals beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

