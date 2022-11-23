Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 3.8%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 8,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,164,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Altus Power Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $2,230,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

