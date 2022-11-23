Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds Sells 3,500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. 59,076,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,419,438. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $181.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.1% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.