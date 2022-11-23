Ambev Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,001 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 348% compared to the average daily volume of 1,116 put options.

Ambev Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 44,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,539,652. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Ambev by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ambev by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ambev by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

