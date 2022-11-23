Ambev Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,001 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 348% compared to the average daily volume of 1,116 put options.
Ambev Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 44,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,539,652. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.