America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.54

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.54 and traded as high as $19.10. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 47,097 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

