American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXL. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

About American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

