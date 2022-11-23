American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXL. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
