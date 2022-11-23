American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,703,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

