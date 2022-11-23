American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.60. 23,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,169. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.41. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

