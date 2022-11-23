Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

