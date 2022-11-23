Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,168,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

