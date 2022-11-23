Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.33.
Analog Devices Stock Performance
Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
