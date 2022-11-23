Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.33.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.