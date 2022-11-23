Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.99. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $188.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.