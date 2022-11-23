Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.33.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

Waste Connections stock opened at C$189.72 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$148.05 and a 52 week high of C$195.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$184.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.51 billion.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.