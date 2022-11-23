Analysts Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FYBR opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

