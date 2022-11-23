Analysts Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Price Target at $92.90

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

