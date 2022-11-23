Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $16.43

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $18.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.89%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

