Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 23rd (ABDP, ACSO, AGR, BRT, BTA, CWK, DEST, FUTR, HSW, INVP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 23rd:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Assura (LON:AGR)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.25) target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) target price on the stock.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Investec Group (LON:INVP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($6.39) target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They currently have a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $587.00 target price on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

