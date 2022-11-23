Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stantec (TSE: STN) recently:

11/14/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

11/11/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,255. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 39.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$64.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90. In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total value of C$201,696.90.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

