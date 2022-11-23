Andrea M. Clinton Sells 1,000 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $34,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $242,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSBK stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $294.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

