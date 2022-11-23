Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.16

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 51749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $709.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

