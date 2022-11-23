API3 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $91.08 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. API3 has a total market cap of $91.08 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00008797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

About API3

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.