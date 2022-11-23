Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $349,499.14

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $349,499.14 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00076858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022920 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.