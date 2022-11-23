Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Appreciate Group Price Performance
LON:APP opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,080.00. Appreciate Group has a twelve month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.50 ($0.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73.
Appreciate Group Company Profile
