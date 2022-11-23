Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.46 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00076464 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00058999 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009786 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00023055 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001420 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005549 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
