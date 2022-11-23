Ardor Price Hits $0.0739 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $73.82 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00078615 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00059327 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010025 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023596 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005471 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000283 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
