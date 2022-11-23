Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,317. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,878 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

