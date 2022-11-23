Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €2.70 by Barclays

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.70 ($2.76) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.45) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.51 ($2.56) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of €6.27 ($6.40). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

