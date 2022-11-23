Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 242.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,144 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.40% of DexCom worth $115,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $154.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

