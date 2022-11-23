Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 1,014,422 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,014,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,297,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.78. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -911.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

