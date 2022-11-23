Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $138.22 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.72% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $138,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,406.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,420.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,340.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,287.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTM shares. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

